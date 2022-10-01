Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyft Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.