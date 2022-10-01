Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lyft Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $57.68.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
See Also
