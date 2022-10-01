Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,646,000 after buying an additional 45,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,618,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.84. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.86 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.75.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

