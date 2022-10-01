MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $51.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

MarineMax Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HZO stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $641.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in MarineMax by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $6,370,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

