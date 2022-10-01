Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $11,872,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Shares of MSFT opened at $232.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $232.73 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

