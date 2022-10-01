MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stake Increased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $23,507,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 18.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,265,000 after purchasing an additional 139,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

