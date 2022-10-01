Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.61.

Shares of MU stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

