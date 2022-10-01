Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

