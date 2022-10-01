Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.61.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.