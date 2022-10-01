Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Buy at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

