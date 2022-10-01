Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.01, but opened at $51.20. Micron Technology shares last traded at $50.35, with a volume of 514,594 shares.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

