Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s 6th Largest Position

Raymond James Trust CO. of NH decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $232.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $232.73 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

