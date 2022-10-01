Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $232.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $232.73 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

