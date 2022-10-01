Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,377 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $232.73 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

