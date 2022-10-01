Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target Cut to GBX 169 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

MBPFF stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

