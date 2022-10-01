Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.56

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 68471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,529 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,692 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,903,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 791,000 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

