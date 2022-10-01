Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.56

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 68471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
