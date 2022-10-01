Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $118.25 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,048 shares of company stock valued at $99,283,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.