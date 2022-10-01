Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 685 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

