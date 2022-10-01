Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $13,688,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.