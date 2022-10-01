Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 228 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $54,184,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $44,063,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Cigna by 103.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 321,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,099,000 after buying an additional 163,546 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $277.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.