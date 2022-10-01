Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 705 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,012,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 190,004 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCM stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

