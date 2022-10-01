Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 919 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
TrueBlue Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $19.08 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $634.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.
TrueBlue Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueBlue (TBI)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.