Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 919 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $19.08 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $634.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

