Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,863,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 101,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,514,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

PWB stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $82.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98.

