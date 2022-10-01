Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 114,333 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,091,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,042,000 after acquiring an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $2,263,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $260,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $36.94 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50.

