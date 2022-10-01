Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

