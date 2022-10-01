Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUFF opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

