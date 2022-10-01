Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $141,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 392.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 154.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.