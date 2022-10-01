Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $98,838,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,756,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,530,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average is $142.44. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $124.69 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

