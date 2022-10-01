Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $147,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after buying an additional 17,644,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after buying an additional 4,455,849 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after buying an additional 2,512,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after buying an additional 443,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

