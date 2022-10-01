Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,853,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $114.18.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.