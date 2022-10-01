Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Unisys were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Unisys by 76.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Unisys by 152.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UIS stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $511.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

About Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 11.28%.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

