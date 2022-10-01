Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $170,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after buying an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average is $116.22.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.