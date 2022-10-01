Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 510,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.