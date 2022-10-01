Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.10.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $415.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.60. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

