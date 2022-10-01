Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 1,418 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.32 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

