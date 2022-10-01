Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 555 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 32.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of 33.93. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The company had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

