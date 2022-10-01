Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 620.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $138.77 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.31.

