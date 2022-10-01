Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after buying an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $116.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $116.61. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

