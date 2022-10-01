Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Ameren Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE AEE opened at $80.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

