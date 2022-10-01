Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 1,724 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.