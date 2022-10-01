Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 2,224 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $944,301 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $69.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.48. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

