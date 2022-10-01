Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 22,304 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,304 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

EPD opened at $23.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

