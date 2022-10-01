Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 2,579 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 356.9% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,751,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,371,000. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000.

SLYG opened at $68.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $96.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

