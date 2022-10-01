Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 29,962 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,962 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

