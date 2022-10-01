Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 3,145 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

