Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 33,456 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,456 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 138,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of USEP opened at $25.41 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.

