Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 449 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,834.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,249,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $401.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.50. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

