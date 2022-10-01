Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 750 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,542,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $209.65 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $209.59 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.40.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

