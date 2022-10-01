Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 7,648 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 1.9 %

UL opened at $43.84 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.