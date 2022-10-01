Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 807 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9,911.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 589,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 583,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 718.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 556,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 488,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5,976.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 376,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 239,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 206,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.