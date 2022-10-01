Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,441,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,390,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $233,048,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,460,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $71.27 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

